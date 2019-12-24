HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHC. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.87.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after buying an additional 363,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,318,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,133,000 after buying an additional 1,616,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 801,760 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

