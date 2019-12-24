HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Receives $43.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get HD Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $23,130,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,369,000 after purchasing an additional 707,576 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth about $264,175,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,257,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after acquiring an additional 152,696 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of HD Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,417,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,665,000 after acquiring an additional 523,757 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,389,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $40.36. 30,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,108. HD Supply has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.