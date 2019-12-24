HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.32.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,656,000 after acquiring an additional 413,584 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,410,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,793,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

