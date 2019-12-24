Head to Head Comparison: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (NYSE:APTL)

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Edison International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Edison International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Edison International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Edison International 0 4 7 0 2.64

Edison International has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.86%. Given Edison International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Edison International is more favorable than AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edison International $12.66 billion 2.12 -$302.00 million $4.15 18.03

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edison International.

Profitability

This table compares AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Edison International -1.60% 11.98% 2.69%

Risk & Volatility

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edison International has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Edison International pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Edison International beats AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AK PWR & TEL CO/SH SH Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated electric and telephone services in rural portions of Alaska. It operates through Electric and Telecommunications segments. The Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric services, including hydroelectric and diesel generation facilities. The Telecommunications segment provides local telephone services. The company also offers broadband, Internet, wireless, long distance, and engineering services. Alaska Power & Telephone Company was founded in 1957 and is based in Port Townsend, Washington.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks. Its transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 33 kV to 500 kV and substations; and distribution system comprises approximately 53,000 line miles of overhead lines, 38,000 line miles of underground lines, and 800 substations located in California. The company serves approximately 5 million customers. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is based in Rosemead, California.

