Head to Head Comparison: National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX)

National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for National American University Holdngs and ChineseInvestors.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs N/A -10,349.22% -21.63% ChineseInvestors.com -151.88% N/A -220.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National American University Holdngs and ChineseInvestors.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $37.26 million 0.02 -$25.09 million N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 1.62 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

ChineseInvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Risk & Volatility

National American University Holdngs has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChineseInvestors.com has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National American University Holdngs beats ChineseInvestors.com on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About ChineseInvestors.com

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

