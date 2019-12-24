Head-To-Head Contrast: Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. West Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WTBA)

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of West Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares West Bancorporation and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Bancorporation 27.17% 14.27% 1.20% Commercial National Financial 21.35% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for West Bancorporation and Commercial National Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares West Bancorporation and Commercial National Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Bancorporation $92.54 million 4.49 $28.51 million N/A N/A Commercial National Financial $21.24 million 2.13 $4.50 million N/A N/A

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Dividends

West Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. West Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

West Bancorporation has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats Commercial National Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers trust services, including the administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. Further, the company provides Internet and mobile banking services; treasury management services comprising cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transaction, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; and merchant credit card processing services and corporate credit cards. It has eight offices in the Des Moines area; one office in Coralville; and one office in Rochester, Minnesota. West Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is based in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

