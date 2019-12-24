Head-To-Head Contrast: Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) vs. AgeX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) and Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Phibro Animal Health 2 2 1 0 1.80

Phibro Animal Health has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -846.45% -165.04% -121.93% Phibro Animal Health 4.99% 25.52% 7.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and Phibro Animal Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.40 million 47.33 -$7.50 million N/A N/A Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.20 $54.71 million $1.53 16.08

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats AgeX Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

