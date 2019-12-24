Head to Head Review: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) versus Legacy Education Alliance (NYSE:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and LAIX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.02 -$9.96 million N/A N/A LAIX $92.68 million 3.34 -$70.99 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than LAIX.

Risk and Volatility

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LAIX has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of LAIX shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance -4.46% N/A -16.02% LAIX -51.95% -590.12% -49.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legacy Education Alliance and LAIX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A LAIX 0 1 0 0 2.00

LAIX has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.78%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Legacy Education Alliance beats LAIX on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.