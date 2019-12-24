Head-To-Head Review: OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) vs. Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX)

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OptiNose and Leap Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptiNose $7.07 million 57.87 -$106.66 million ($2.68) -3.67 Leap Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.14 million ($2.51) -0.38

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OptiNose. OptiNose is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

OptiNose has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OptiNose and Leap Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptiNose 0 0 5 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

OptiNose currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.07%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 329.69%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than OptiNose.

Profitability

This table compares OptiNose and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptiNose -419.37% -137.60% -61.40% Leap Therapeutics N/A -300.58% -161.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OptiNose beats Leap Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets Onzetra Xsail (AVP-825) for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; and OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder. It has a license agreement with Inexia Limited to manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. The company's clinical stage programs also include TRX518, a monoclonal antibody, which is in clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. It has collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the company's TRX518, a GITR agonist, in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, and chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

