Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.80 Per Share

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8014 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.38.

Shares of XLV stock opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $103.22.

About Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

