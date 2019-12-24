Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

