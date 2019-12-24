Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $273,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 54.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

