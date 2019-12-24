Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0155 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00182658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01174693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00118287 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,432,828,294 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

