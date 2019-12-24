Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,562,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,997,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

