Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.90

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 33271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HLX shares. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $212.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,543 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $12,477,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $9,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,459.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 198.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 544,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

