Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HXL. Cowen set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $74.46 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 134.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.