Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and ABIOMED (NYSE:ABMD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and ABIOMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 5.24% 21.67% 7.55% ABIOMED 26.92% 19.89% 17.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hill-Rom and ABIOMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 1 2 0 2.67 ABIOMED 0 4 3 0 2.43

Hill-Rom presently has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.52%. ABIOMED has a consensus target price of $294.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.79%. Given ABIOMED’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ABIOMED is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of ABIOMED shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ABIOMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABIOMED has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hill-Rom and ABIOMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.91 billion 2.62 $152.20 million $5.08 22.44 ABIOMED $769.43 million 10.00 $259.02 million $3.60 47.34

ABIOMED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hill-Rom. Hill-Rom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABIOMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ABIOMED beats Hill-Rom on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as blood pressure, physical assessment, vital signs monitoring, diagnostic cardiopulmonary, diabetic retinopathy screening, and thermometry products; and respiratory health products comprising Vest System, VitalCough System, MetaNeb System, and Monarch systems to assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include surgical tables, lights, and pendants; positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables; and operating room surgical safety and accessory products, which comprise scalpels and blades, light handle systems, skin markers, and other disposable products. Further, it is involved in the sales and rental of products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sales and rental of products directly to patients in the home; and sales to primary care facilities through distributors. Additionally, the company offers continuum of clinical care, including acute care and primary care, as well as clinical research organizations. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite. It also provides Impella 5.0 and Impella LD, which are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors for use primarily in the heart surgery suite; and Impella RP, a percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pump. In addition, the company is involved in the development of Impella 5.5 and Impella BTR that are percutaneous micro heart pumps with integrated motors and sensors; and Impella ECP pump, a device for blood flow of greater than three liters per minute. It sells its products through direct sales and clinical support personnel in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts.

