HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $16,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $288,180.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R. Rimmy Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, R. Rimmy Malhotra purchased 10,011 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,272.82.

On Tuesday, December 17th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 173 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 10,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, R. Rimmy Malhotra acquired 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra bought 5,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00.

Shares of HQI opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

