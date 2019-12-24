HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

HMSY stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. HMS has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.16.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. HMS’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HMS during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

