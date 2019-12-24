Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on HMLP shares. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $299,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMLP opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Hoegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $518.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.