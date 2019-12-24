Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.47. 19,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,698. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. Home Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 255.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 109,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

