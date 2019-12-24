Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although Home Depot has declined in the past three months, its robust earnings beat streak drives optimism. The company’s earnings benefited from progress on strategic investments. Its efforts to provide an interconnected shopping experience to customers, with innovative products and improved productivity, also position it for growth. However, lower-than-expected sales results in third-quarter fiscal 2019 and a slashed view for fiscal 2019, followed by a soft view for fiscal 2020 is hurting investors’ sentiment. Though it is on track with its One Home Depot strategy, it expects investments under the plan to weigh on margins in fiscal 2020. Additionally, it expects margins to be hurt by product mix due to outsized growth in categories like appliances, power tools and outdoor power equipment, as well as higher shrink due to product theft.”

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $237.31.

HD opened at $219.21 on Monday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average is $220.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,536,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,151,422,000 after acquiring an additional 127,532 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 89.6% in the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 48.2% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.