Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Igor Matushansky Sells 10,404 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 10,404 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $103,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Igor Matushansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

