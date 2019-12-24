Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SVC. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,486.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 289,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 52,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.