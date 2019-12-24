Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

TWNK has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,395 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,821. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

