Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) Insider Harry D. Hill Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT) insider Harry D. Hill purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,838.99).

Shares of Hunters Property stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41. Hunters Property PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 million and a P/E ratio of 24.62.

About Hunters Property

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

