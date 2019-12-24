Hush 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $866.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $352,014.00 and $866.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

