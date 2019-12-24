I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.53 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $2,732.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,874,705 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

