IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $315.00 target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Shares of IAC opened at $245.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $161.39 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $228,370.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 850,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

