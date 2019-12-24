Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

Get Icon alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Icon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.14.

ICLR stock opened at $170.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.64. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.75 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 24.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Icon will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,457,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Icon by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Icon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Icon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.