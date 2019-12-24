IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.71.

INFO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

