Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Image Sensing Systems stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99. Image Sensing Systems has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 51.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.78% of Image Sensing Systems worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.