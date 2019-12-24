Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $26.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Imax by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Imax by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Imax by 12.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Imax by 86.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Imax by 14.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

IMAX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,880. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

