IMF Bentham (ASX:IMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.38

IMF Bentham Ltd (ASX:IMF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$4.38 ($3.11) and last traded at A$4.36 ($3.09), with a volume of 758111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$4.36 ($3.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.78.

IMF Bentham Company Profile (ASX:IMF)

IMF Bentham Limited investigates, manages, and funds litigation claims in Australia, the United States, Canada, Asia, and Europe. Its practice areas include commercial litigation, funding for insolvency, class actions, and arbitration. IMF Bentham Limited offers services, such as funding for litigations; factual investigations preliminary to litigations; appeal funding; payment of adverse costs orders; strategic planning, monitoring, and managing of litigation; and assistance in facilitating settlements and maximizing the value of claim.

