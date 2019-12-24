Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Immersion has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,742 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

