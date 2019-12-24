ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $797.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 12.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

