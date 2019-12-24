Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0514 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

SDGA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

