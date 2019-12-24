Imperial Capital Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $13.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target hoisted by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 417.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 326,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 125.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

