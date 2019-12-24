Innova Trading 24.2% Higher This Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Innova has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $79,261.00 and $106.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

