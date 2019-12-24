Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) has been assigned a C$11.50 target price by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

TSE INO.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 116,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $256.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.61.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

