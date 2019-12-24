Insider Selling: Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Insider Sells 25,082 Shares of Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) insider Tim Collier sold 25,082 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($11.06), for a total value of £210,939.62 ($277,479.11).

Shares of DMGT opened at GBX 850 ($11.18) on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a fifty-two week low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 897 ($11.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 837.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 807.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 16.60 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMGT. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

