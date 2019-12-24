Insider Selling: Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) Director Joe Amantea sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.00, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,407.

Joe Amantea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Joe Amantea sold 100 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$6,150.00.

Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$79.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.16. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $736.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.47.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$68.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.