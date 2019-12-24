INT Chain (INT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Ethfinex, OKEx Korea and Allcoin. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.06031890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022647 BTC.

INT Chain Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin, CoinEgg and OKEx Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

