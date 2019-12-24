Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) vs. HTC (NASDAQ:HTCXF) Financial Comparison

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interlink Electronics and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% HTC N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and HTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 3.53 $1.26 million N/A N/A HTC $2.42 billion 7.40 N/A N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HTC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats HTC on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

