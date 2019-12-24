International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $83.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $75.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $320.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $320.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $367.65 million, with estimates ranging from $365.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.35 million, a PE ratio of -241.00 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87.

In related news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2,942.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 958,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 298,987 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,721,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

