Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.61

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 1642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

IIJIY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

