Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XENT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.72.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT opened at $23.80 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $737.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert H. Binney, Jr. sold 25,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $551,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.