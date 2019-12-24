Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:ADRD)

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2208 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ADRD stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $22.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35.

About Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

