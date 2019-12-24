Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0949 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BSJL opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

