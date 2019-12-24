Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.65.

